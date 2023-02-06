Megan Fox goes to a Grammys party with a broken wrist and a neon pink cast

Megan Fox had an unusual accessory to complete her old-Hollywood glam look at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala on Feb. 4.

The 36-year-old arrived at the Hollywood bash with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on one arm and a neon pink cast on her wrist.

Fox wore a column-style bustier red dress that highlighted her cast while the 32-year-old musician donned a simple black suit and jeweled top.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on Feb. 4. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

On Instagram, Fox posted a slideshow of photos from the event but she chose to remove her bright cast.

"Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party," she captioned two solo pictures of her and one with Machine Gun Kelly.

The pair were a few of the famous faces who attended the event, which leads up to the major award ceremony. The night also honored Atlantic Records chiefs Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Miranda Lambert; JC Chasez; Charlie Puth; Demi Lovato and her new beau, Jutes; Brandi Carlile; Jazmine Sullivan; and Olivia Rodrigo were some of the other stars in attendance.

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum stopped by the event as well, marking their first public appearance since welcoming their first child together last month.

Lizzo also made headlines with the hard launch of her relationship with Myke Wright on the red carpet and on Instagram.