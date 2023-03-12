Malala Yousafzai shares who she’s most excited to see at first Oscars

Malala Yousafzai is making her Oscars debut.

The 25-year-old Pakistani human rights activist made her debut at the 2023 Oscars wearing a hooded sequined gown. The Ralph Lauren number is among one of the red carpet's more memorable looks.

Yousafzai is an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary short “Stranger at the Gate,” about a former U.S. Marine who, upon his return from deployment in Afghanistan, becomes an Islamophobe, and then finds his beliefs challenged.

Malala Yousafzai at the 2023 Oscars Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

She was joined by her husband, Asser Malik, on the red carpet. Yousafzai announced that she and Malik had married in November 2021, calling it a "precious day" in her life.

“Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she wrote on Instagram.

Malala Yousafzai and her husband, Asser Malik, pose together at the Academy Awards. Jordan Strauss / AP

"This is my first time," she said on the ABC red carpet. "It's been so surreal. There are so many beautiful, gorgeous people by my side."

She said there was one person who she wanted to see: Rihanna, who will be performing "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther."

"I can't wait to see her and then hear her sing. I don't know what's going to happen to me," she said.

Malala Yousafzai walks off to see Rihanna. Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images

