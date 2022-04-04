Louis C.K., who admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017, wins Grammy

Louis C.K, who admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017, won the award for best comedy album at the Grammys on Sunday.

He won for his most recent special, “Sincerely Louis C.K.,” in which he joked about his sexual misconduct. The award was announced at a ceremony before the official telecast. The Recording Academy also made the announcement on its Twitter account.

He beat out others in the category: Lavell Crawford for “The Comedy Vaccine,” Chelsea Handler for “Evolution,” Lewis Black for “Thanks for Risking Your Life,” Nate Bargatze for “The Greatest Average American“ and Kevin Hart for “Zero F---s Given.”

C.K., who continued to tour a year after the misconduct allegations surfaced, also sparked outrage when he mocked survivors of the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in a stand-up routine in 2018.

C.K. has not been charged with any crime connected to his sexual misconduct. He did not respond to a request for comment made via his website. A legal representative also did not respond to request for comment.

The embattled comedian’s win garnered outrage on social media.

“Louis CK just won a GRAMMY. ‘cancel culture’ seems pretty selective hm?” wrote a Twitter user. “And thanks so much to our industry for once again telling us that survivors don’t matter.”

Television writer and producer Carina Adly MacKenzie tweeted, “Louis CK just won a Grammy, in case you were still crying about cancel culture.”

C.K. isn’t the only controversial nominee this year.

Marilyn Manson’s Grammy nomination also prompted some on social media to question the existence of so-called cancel culture.

Manson, the goth singer whose real name is Brian Warner, faces sexual assault lawsuits from several women. He has repeatedly denied any and all allegations of sexual assault and abuse, and in March filed a defamation suit against former girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood and another woman in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

When asked by The Wrap in November specifically about C.K. and Manson’s nominations, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said: “We won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration.

“We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria. If it is, they can submit for consideration.”

This story was previously published on NBCNews.com.