Lizzo jokes about her statement-making outfit to the 2022 VMAs

Lizzo is looking "good as hell" at the 2022 VMAs red carpet. The singer and flautist appeared at the awards show wearing a striking Jean Paul Gaultier gown, composed of cascading dark blue folds, a similar color to the outfit she wore to the 2022 BET Awards.

Lizzo accessorized the couture ensemble with blue-black lipstick and gold hoop earrings, as well as a lip ring.

The singer, whose album "Special" came out in July, is up for five VMAs, including artist of the year, song of the summer (for "About Damn Time"), and song of the year (also for "About Damn Time").

Lizzo at the 2022 VMA Awards. Cindy Ord / WireImage

Lizzo, on Twitter, turned her own outfit into a meme, recounting a dialogue she had with her stylist, in which she's giving the green light to more fabric (and more fabric).

The red carpet moment comes days after Lizzo was the focus of degrading and fat-phobic comments leveled by comedian Aries Spears during an appearance on the "Art of Dialogue" podcast.

A clip from the podcast, posted to Twitter, went viral. “She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off,” the standup comic said.

Spears went on to denounce the entire body positive movement, saying women need to be "more real” with one another, and say things like, ‘Sister, put the eclair down. This ain’t it. It’s treadmill time."

Lizzo's fans came to her defense. “Aries Spears is a fragile child who is throwing a tantrum because Lizzo is living in her authentic truth and his ugly rant is a failed disguise for the hurt he feels for the lack of support in his career as a fat Black entertainer,” @tenilleclarke1 wrote in a tweet. “THIS is what you call projectionism. Really sad.”

Spears' commentary is counter to Lizzo's quotes and lyrics about self-love.

“I don’t think that loving yourself is a choice. I think that it’s a decision that has to be made for survival; it was in my case. Loving myself was the result of answering two things: Do you want to live? ‘Cause this is who you’re gonna be for the rest of your life. Or are you gonna just have a life of emptiness, self-hatred and self-loathing? And I chose to live, so I had to accept myself," she told NBC News in an essay in 2019.

Fans pointed out the contrast between the podcast comments and Lizzo's ethos. "No one who is happy with themselves has time to critique Lizzo. Her radiance and self love is triggering to unhealed people. They could shine like she does, but instead of working on their own happiness, they want to pull her down into their darkness. And they can’t," Dani Fernandez wrote.

The singer, who is also up for an Emmy award later this year, has not addressed the podcast.

However, she did show up to the red carpet with a look — one that speaks for itself.

Lizzo at the VMAs Cindy Ord / WireImage

Online, fans are applauding the look — and comparing it to a notorious Disney villain's fashion habits. Lizzo opened up about auditioning for Ursula, the sea witch of "The Little Mermaid," and losing the part to Melissa McCarthy.

Fans think she's channeling the part on the red carpet.

No matter her inspiration, Lizzo is celebrating herself in sartorial splendor.