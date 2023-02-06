The Grammys honors the late Lisa Marie Presley in emotional in memoriam tribute

Lisa Marie Presley was among the people honored by the 65th Annual Grammys during its in memoriam segment.

The multi-part segment featured performances from Kacey Musgraves, singing for Loretta Lynn; Quavo, singing for his nephew and Migos bandmate, the late Takeoff; and Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow, singing for Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie.

Behind them, photos and names of artists and people connected to the music industry who died in the last year appeared on a screen in a tribute viewers called "gutting."

Elvis Presley's only child, Lisa Marie Presley, was among them. Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 of cardiac arrest. Days before, Presley walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes to support Austin Butler, won won an acting award for playing her father in a biopic.

She was laid to rest at a ceremony in Graceland, Elvis Presley's Memphis estate, in late January.

Lisa Marie Presley released two Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in the the 2000s, and a total of three studio albums in her lifetime.

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, the 2023 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms. Beyoncé leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Harry Styles, Adele, Bad Bunny and more also up for awards. Performers include Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and more. Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.