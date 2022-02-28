Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino are Romy and Michele all over again at SAG Awards

Romy and Michele are together again.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino, who starred together 25 years ago in “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” teamed up Sunday night to present the award for best ensemble in a comedy series at the 2022 SAG Awards. The duo used their appearance to show some love to their 1997 comedy.

Kudrow sported a neon pink suit, while Sorvino wore a bright blue one. Both outfits called to mind the memorable dresses they wore in the movie, when Kudrow put on a pink mini dress and Sorvino slipped on a blue one.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino showed they have a great sense of humor about their "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" characters at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Reuters, Alamy

The actors didn’t only leave their tributes to costumes, though. Once they got to the stage, they channeled their characters.

“You look cute,” Sorvino told Kudrow.

“I know, thanks. So do you, of course,” Kudrow responded. “Do you think that this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked an awards show?”

“Oh, totally,” Sorvino responded. “I just realized this: We’re wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles.”

“You are so right and these cast ensembles are so hilarious,” Kudrow replied. “And you knew that ensemble had two meanings. OK, you’re a genius.”

Sorvino generated some good laughs by taking out Post-it notes, a clear reference to how Romy and Michele lie about having invented them in the movie.

Sorvino had teased her reunion with Kudrow earlier in the night on the red carpet.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a ‘Romy and Michele’ tribute moment,” she told “Extra.”

Kudrow and Sorvino, who have remained very friendly since the film’s release, have gotten together over the years to celebrate the movie and even discuss the possibility of a sequel.

“Well hopefully, one day, there will be a movie about what they’re doing today,” Sorvino told Entertainment Weekly in 2017.

“‘Romy and Michele Get Married,’” Kudrow suggested as a title while following up the thought.