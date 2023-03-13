Lady Gaga helps a photographer who fell at the 2023 Oscars

While walking the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars, Lady Gaga gave a helping hand to a photographer in need.

As she made her way inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 12, the “Poker Face” singer noticed a photographer stumble to the ground as he walked past her.

In a video uploaded to People’s Instagram page, the 36-year-old music superstar quickly turned around and helped lift the photographer to his feet.

Fans applauded Lady Gaga’s kind gesture in the comments.

“Gaga is a Queen!!!!!!” one fan wrote and added a black heart emoji.

Another said, “Gaga rescues the Oscars. And the attendees.”

She later received an in-person round of applause and standing ovation when she performed her Oscar-nominated song “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Lady Gaga sings a stripped-down version of "Hold My Hand" during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Lady Gaga sang a stripped-down version of the ballad after it was originally reported by Variety that she would not make it to the ceremony because she is busy shooting “Joker: Folie à Deux” with co-star Joaquin Phoenix.

Before belting out the lyrics to “Hold My Hand,” the musician shared that it's a "deeply personal" song for her.

Lady Gaga previously gave an unforgettable performance of her song “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019, where she won an Oscar for best original song.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time, the 2023 Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier. The 2023 Oscars are available to watch on ABC and various streaming platforms.

Leading the list of nominees include “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The list of performers and presenters includes Rihanna, following her Super Bowl halftime show, and the viral Telugu-language hit “Naatu Naatu.” Follow TODAY.com for complete Oscars coverage, including this year’s winners and unexpected moments.