Killer Mike detained by police and escorted out of the Grammys after multiple wins

Rapper Killer Mike was escorted out of the 2024 Grammys after winning multiple awards.

The artist — whose given name is Michael Santiago Render — was detained for questioning by the Los Angeles Police Department and escorted out of the Grammys' venue, Crypto.com Arena, following an altercation, an LAPD source told NBC News on Feb. 4.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed a man had been detained for questioning but did not identify him.

Reps for Killer Mike and the Recording Academy did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

Killer Mike at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Robyn Beck / Getty Images

News of Killer Mike being escorted out of the Grammy event came after The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner shared video of the artist handcuffed.

Killer Mike was up for three Grammy Awards: best rap song and best rap performance for “Scientists & Engineers” and best rap album for “Michael,” his sixth studio album. The artist won all three categories during the pre-show event and took photos with the trophies.

During his acceptance speech, he celebrated his sweep.

"Atlanta, it's a sweep! You cannot tell me that you get too old, you can't tell me it's too late," he said in video shared on his Instagram. "You can't tell me! Dreams come true! It is a sweep."

The musician had last received a Grammy nomination in 2018 for best rap song for "Chase Me."

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah for a fourth year in a row, the 2024 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms.

SZA leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet and more also up for awards. Performers include Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Joni Mitchell, among others.

Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.