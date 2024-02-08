Kelly Rowland applauds Jay-Z's Grammy speech: 'Couldn't be more proud'

Kelly Rowland says she "couldn’t be more proud" of her bestie's husband, Jay-Z, after he took the Recording Academy to task for not awarding his wife, Beyoncé, with an album of the year Grammy.

During his Feb. 4 Grammy Award acceptance speech for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, said that even though the Grammys can be "subjective" when it comes to music, they flat out got it wrong when it came to album of the year.

“I’m just saying, we want y’all to get it right, at least get it close to right,” he said, before noting the Recording Academy's subjectivity.

"I don’t want to embarrass this young lady," he continued, seemingly referencing his wife who stood in the audience, "but she has more Grammys than everyone, and never won album of the year.”

“So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn’t work,” he added.

In a Feb. 6 interview with ET while on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love,” Rowland applauded the rapper's impassioned speech.

“Shawn Carter is one of the greatest men I know and his words ring so loud to me," she said. "I couldn’t be more proud of him. And I’m just really happy for a lot of things that he said."

The four-time Grammy winner said Jay-Z's words weren't just important for the Recording Academy to hear, but for artists to know that they mattered.

“I think that he made a lot of artists feel very seen and very heard in those minutes that he took on stage, whether you've carried some of that for years, or a year, or felt some sort of way about that," she said.

Rowland explained that for many artists just starting out the Grammys are "really a bit moment."

"You're voted for by your peers. You're not thinking of everything else that's attached to it and that's the peak of career," she said. "We're grateful for the opportunities and my moments on stage and the Grammys for sure, but it has to evolve."