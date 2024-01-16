Create your free profile or log in to save this article

It's been 16 years since Katherine Heigl won the Emmy for her role as Dr. Izzie Stevens in the medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," and 10 years since she's attending the annual awards show.

The actor, known for her roles in "27 Dresses," "Knocked Up," and most recently Netflix's "Firefly Lane," stepped foot once again on the red carpet, this time for the 2023 Awards (held in 2024).

The last time she attended the Emmys was in 2014, where she walked alongside her husband Josh Kelly.

Katherine Heigl at the Emmys in 2014, and Katherine Heigl at the Emmys in 2024. FilmMagic, Getty Images

Heigl will be joining her "Grey's Anatomy" co-stars for a reunion at one point during the telecast. She will stand alongside former co-stars Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr.

The actor's last interaction with the Emmys involved some controversy: In 2008, she received backlash for not submitting her work on "Grey's Anatomy" for consideration. “I do not feel I was given the material this season to warrant a nomination,” she said.

Heigl revisited the situation on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2016, saying that she "wasn't feeling good" regarding her performance.

“There was a part of me that thought, because I had won the year before, that I needed juicy, dramatic, emotional material, and I just didn’t have that that season,” she said.

Heigl also said she apologized to Shonda Rhimes.

“I went in to Shonda and said, ‘I’m so sorry, that wasn’t cool; I should not have said that,’ said Heigl. “I shouldn’t have said anything publicly, but at the time I didn’t think anybody would notice; I didn’t think that journalists would see who submitted and who didn’t. I just quietly didn’t submit. And then it became a story, and then I felt I was obligated to make my statement.”

Katherine Heigl at the 2024 Emmys. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Over the years, Heigl has dealt with rumors about her alleged "attitude." In a 2021 interview with the Washington Post she spoke about her "difficult" reputation.

“I may have said a couple of things you didn’t like, but then that escalated to ‘she’s ungrateful,’ then that escalated to, ‘She’s difficult,’ and that escalated to ‘she’s unprofessional,’” said Heigl.

Since leaving "Grey's Anatomy" in 2010, she returned to TV on the Netflix show "Firefly Lane," which recently concluded, and "Suits."