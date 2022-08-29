Kane Brown becomes 1st male country star to perform at MTV VMAs

Kane Brown made history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday when he became the first male country music star to perform live in the ceremony's 38-year history.

The 28-year-old hitmaker sang “Grand,” the poppy new single from his upcoming third album, "Different Man," available Sept. 9, on the ceremony's remote outdoor Toyota Stage.

Brown belted out the song's upbeat lyrics about keeping a level head after finding fame as fans all around the stage cheered him.

Ahead of the awards show, Brown talked about his history-making performance to "Entertainment Tonight," acknowledging that "Grand" is hardly one of his twangier tunes.

“I feel good, you know, I’m kinda upset that I’m not singing a country song,” he told the outlet.

“But also, it’s kinda good because people will be like, ‘Oh, this is a country artist. Why is he singing this song?’ Then hopefully they go down a rabbit hole and they discover a lot more artists in the country world," added Brown.

Though it took 38 years for a male country star to grace the VMAs stage, not many female country music singers have performed at the ceremony in the past.

Last year, Kacey Musgraves sang a stirring rendition of her hit “Star-Crossed."

And Taylor Swift, who was known as a countryish singer early in her career, has performed several times at the VMAs, including in 2009, the same year Kanye West infamously stormed the stage to interrupt her acceptance speech after she won the award for best video by a female artist.

Though Brown broke ground at the ceremony on Sunday, it's not the first time he's made history at the VMAs. Last year the musician was the only country music artist to be nominated in the “Video for Good” category for his hit “Worldwide Beautiful.”