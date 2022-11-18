IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

John Legend and Sebastián Yatra light up the 2022 Latin Grammys stage with ‘Tacones Rojos’

The two performed the bilingual hit during the awards ceremony on Nov. 17.
The singers on stage during the 23rd annual Latin Grammy awards at the Mandalay Bay's Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 17, 2022.
The singers on stage during the 23rd annual Latin Grammy awards at the Mandalay Bay's Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 17, 2022. VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images
By Liz Calvario

John Legend brought his soulful sounds to the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards.

The singer and “The Voice” coach joined Sebastián Yatra to perform the bilingual version of “Tacones Rojos” (“Red Heels”) during the awards ceremony at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The song, which marked their first time collaborating, was released in March, with the music video dropping a month later.

Yatra — who, during the telecast, won best pop vocal album — kicked off the performance dressed in a sleek black ensemble with a white button-up shirt. After singing the first verse, Legend — in a black suit, white button-up and red shoes — appeared on staircase against a Vegas-inspired stage.

Singing his English verses, he walked down to join Yatra on the main stage.

Legend and Yatra perform onstage.Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra (right) and U.S. singer-songwriter John Legend perform on stage during the Latin Grammy awards in Las Vegas, on Nov. 17, 2022.VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

The two artists were accompanied by a slew of dancers in black top hats, hot pants and tailcoat jackets and "red heels high" like the song goes. The dancers swayed to the catchy tune while twirling with their canes.

Prior to taking the stage, Legend looked stylish walking the red carpet. The singer arrived in a tan double-breasted suit with a black lapel and buttons.

The singer at the awards show in Las Vegas.
The singer at the awards show in Las Vegas.Denise Truscello / Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

The two were also photographed inside the venue, sitting next to each other.

Yatra previously told TODAY that working with Legend “was magical. He has the best attitude. We have a lot of things in common, and I admire John deeply.”

He added that the song “brings so much joy to the world.”

The two artists posing before their performance.RODRIGO VARELA / Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

The collaboration proved to be fruitful and the two got the band back together, so to speak, for the remix of Legend’s song “Nervous.” The single was released in early November.

Yatra, meanwhile, was nominated for four Latin Grammys during the ceremony, hosted by Luis Fonsi, Thalia, Anitta and Laura Pausini.

Christina Aguilera, Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro and 95-year-old Angela Alvarez, who is nominated for best new artist, among others, also took the stage during the 2022 awards show.

Liz Calvario

Liz Calvario is a Los Angeles-based reporter and editor for TODAY.com who covers entertainment, pop culture and trending news. She enjoys rocking a stylish outfit, a good cup of coffee, traveling and the soulful sounds of the Backstreet Boys.