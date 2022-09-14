Jimmy Kimmel explains how Andrew Garfield saved his life during Emmys dance number

Spider-Man to the rescue!

Andrew Garfield’s superhero reflexes came in handy at the Emmys Monday night as he apparently saved Jimmy Kimmel’s life during a “Game of Thrones”-inspired dance number.

“These dancers come out with spears, and they’re banging the spears around,” Kimmel, 54, said Tuesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “About halfway through the dance, the tip of one of the spears comes flying off the handle straight at us at our table.”

Luckily, Garfield jumped into action.

“And out of nowhere, and I swear to God this happened, Andrew Garfield lunges forward and snatches it out of the air, like Spider-Man!” Kimmel said. “Like, he might be really Spider-Man. Just as Spider-Man would have done were he in an undercover situation.”

“His shirt came open,” Kimmel added. “My wife almost had to be resuscitated.”

The late-night host also shared a photo of himself with Garfield and the spearhead.

Kimmel says Garfield caught the spearhead in midair. Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube

“Here I am with the superhero who saved our lives,” he said.

Garfield, 39, played Peter Parker and Spider-Man in 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man,” and 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

He also made a cameo in 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” joined by Tobey Maguire, who played the superhero in 2002.

This was the first fully in-person Emmys ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and it was full of fun surprises all around — including a “Good Burger” reunion, Jennifer Coolidge dancing with abandon after her first Emmy win for “White Lotus” and Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni tantalizing “Law & Order: SVU” fans with their almost-but-not-quite kiss onstage.