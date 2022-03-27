Oscar contender Jessica Chastain posts kind messages to other best actress nominees

If it were up to Jessica Chastain, all of the nominees for best actress would win the prestigious honor at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Chastain, who is nominated for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 26 where she celebrated and supported her fellow nominees ahead of the big day.

The first image was a collage of the four other actors in their respective roles.

“Can we take a moment to appreciate these women I have the opportunity o being included with tomorrow…” Chastain asked.

Jessica Chastain paid tribute to Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz and Olivia Colman. Instagram / Instagram

First, she shared two photos of Nicole Kidman portraying Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos,” writing, “@nicolekidman lovingly introduced me to a side of Lucy I wasn’t aware existed.”

Nicole Kidman is nominated for her fifth Oscar. Instagram

Next, she shared two snaps of Penelope Cruz, who is nominated for her role as Janis in “Parallel Mothers” (“Madres paralelas” in Spanish). In her note, Chastain went for a silly pun, joking that Cru's performance was "unPARALLELED.”

Penelope Cruz has been nominated for four Academy Awards. Instagram / Instagram

Chastain honored Olivia Colman next. In 2019, Colman won the Oscar for best actress for her role as Queen Anne in “The Favourite.” This year, she is nominated for her role as Leda Caruso in “The Lost Daughter." The movie, adapted from Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name, marks Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut.

“@itsoliviacolman!!! Hi, I’m obsessed with you and your ginormous talent,” Chastain wrote. “This performance is everything.”

Olivia Colman recently took home an Oscar for best actress. Instagram / Instagram

Last, Chastain honored first-time Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart for her portrayal as the late Princess Diana in Diana,” writing, “Kristen Stewart shocked me with her nuanced and heartfelt performance.”

The "Spencer" star is celebrating her first Oscar nomination. Instagram / Instagram

Chastain was celebrated on social media for her giving props to the fellow actors in her category.

“Jessica Chastain posting individual instagram stories for each of her fellow nominees the night before the Oscars... the theater kid energy is simply unmatched,” writer Casey Mink tweeted.

Another user wrote, “Jessica Chastain appreciating all her co-nominees via her Instagram story is the content I love to see. What a woman. The final leg of the race.”

While Chastain is nominated for one of the biggest awards of the night, there is a chance that she may skip the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards in order to celebrate the hair and makeup team that helped her transform into Bakker for her role in the film.

Due to controversial changes made to the broadcast this year, makeup and hairstyling will be announced an hour before the live telecast starts, which corresponds to when celebrities typically will walk the red carpet.

“I will absolutely be present when the makeup category is being called,” she said on a recent episode of the Next Best Picture podcast. “And if that means I’m not doing press on the red carpet or ABC or whatever it is, then so be it.”

Chastain said that the team who handled her hair and makeup put in an incredible amount of detailed work in order to create three distinct looks for her character to correlate to three decades of her life.

“The most important thing for me is to honor the incredible artisans who work in our industry,” she said. “So much attention is on the actors. We’re the face, in some ways, because you go to a movie and you see us. A lot of people don’t understand how, beyond an actor, a performance is (made).”

Related: