Jennifer Coolidge jokingly begs academy not to rush her off the stage during hilarious acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge has finally flowered, thanks to her stunning turn in HBO's "The White Lotus"!

The veteran actor, 61, earned her first-ever Emmy Award in the outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie category Monday night. The category featured four other "White Lotus" co-stars (Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney), plus "Dopesick" stars Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham.

Jennifer Coolidge made a splash at the Emmys. Mark Terrill / AP

But Coolidge made her appearance onstage extremely memorable by quipping to the audience, "I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show and it made me swell up inside my dress, and I'm having a hard time speaking."

She didn't look particularly swollen up in her green sparkly gown, but such is the genius of Coolidge that we're never quite sure when she's joking and when she's being serious.

Coolidge with "White Lotus" co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O'Grady. HBO

In "White Lotus" she played Tanya, a woman grieving the death of her mother at a high-class resort, yet also starting to feel free again in her own life.

Coolidge pulled out some crumpled notes to help her remember who to thank, getting bleeped along the way, and then she started getting played off the stage. But Coolidge, who charmed us in films like "Best in Show" and shows like "2 Broke Girls," wasn't to be sent away so quickly.

Dance, Jennifer, dance! Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images

"Hold on," she begged the musicians. "No, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing and I'm full. I'm full!"

And when that didn't quite work, she just started dancing.

So who can argue with that?