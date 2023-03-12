Jamie Lee Curtis on what she’s learned as an ‘old lady’ in empowering red carpet speech

Jamie Lee Curtis is a Hollywood powerhouse with years of experience.

The actor stepped out to attend the 2023 Academy Awards on March 12 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where she looked stunning in a Dolce & Gabbana gown. During her chat with Laverne Cox on E!'s red carpet, Curtis shared her newfound approach to life especially during a high profile event like the Oscars.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

It’s a memorable night for Curtis, who is nominated for her first Oscar ever. She is up for best supporting actress for her role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

"Relax," she said she would tell her younger self about this moment in her career. "I would tell everybody, 'Just relax.'"

My goal in life now as an old lady is just to say, 'Relax, you are enough.' Jamie lee curtis

"I think we all walk around so clenched, so filled with tension. The world is so crazy, so difficult. And my goal in life now as an old lady is just to say 'Relax, you are enough. You are enough. This is a perfect moment right now. Call off the search. Just relax.'"

Earlier this the conversation, Curtis shared how she started her morning by reading a "profound" message from "The Book of Awakening."

"I do meditation. I'm a sober person. I talk to people, I communicate with my friends," she said of her morning ritual, adding, "My husband made me a little breakfast."

