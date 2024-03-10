Is Taylor Swift going to the Oscars?

Taylor Swift has been everywhere this year — from the Super Bowl to Australia — so who's to say she won't make an appearance at the 2024 Oscars?

On March 9, the singer wrapped up the Singapore leg of her historic "Eras Tour." The flight time from Singapore to Los Angeles is a little over 15 hours, so depending on timing of her departure, she could technically make it to the 96th Academy Awards.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Oscars?

The singer hasn't been spotted on the red carpet (yet) and hasn't indicated she would be attending the award show.

In February, the 34-year-old made history at the Grammy Awards where she became the first artist to win album of the year four times. She also took home her 13th Grammy that night, and as fans know, 13 is her “lucky number.” In total, she now has 14 wins and 52 nominations.

Taylor Swift performs during the "Eras Tour" at National Stadium on March 02, 2024, in Singapore. Ashok Kumar / Getty Images

While Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, wasn't at the Grammys with her, as he was preparing for the 2024 Super Bowl — which the Chiefs won, he did fly to Singapore to support the "Karma" singer during her last two shows. Fans spotted Kelce adorably singing along to Swift's songs and embracing her after one of her shows. On X, Swifties shared photos and video of the couple visiting a mall and enjoying time together at a local restaurant.

In February, Kelce also flew to Sydney to be with Swift for the Australia leg of her "Eras Tour." The two enjoyed a day out at the Sydney Zoo, and Swift changed the lyrics in "Karma" to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/ Coming straight home to me” in honor of Kelce's attendance.

He also previously attended another international "Eras Tour" show in Buenos Aires.

When will Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' resume?

After closing out her time in Singapore, Swift won't pick her "Eras Tour" back up again until May, when she will fly to Paris to perform four shows beginning May 9.

Swift took time March 10 to thanks her fans for their support in Singapore.

"We got to play 6 shows in Singapore for the most wonderful crowds — just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who traveled and put so much effort into being at our shows," she wrote on her Instagram page.

"What an unforgettable way to end this leg of the tour!! See you in May when we get back to the Eras Tour!! In the meantime I’ve got an album to release… 🤍✍️," she added.

That album — "The Tortured Poets Department" — will drop April 19. Swift has already shared four bonus tracks from the album and released the track list. As for what (or whom) "TTPD" will be about, fans already have many theories.