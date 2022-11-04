2022 Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch live and stream

The 2022 Latin Grammys are gearing up to be a star-studded affair.

The annual awards ceremony celebrates the present and future of Latin music, with epic performances, special tributes and artists from a wide range of genres.

This year, the stars will reunite in Las Vegas to hand out the coveted awards. Bad Bunny leads the list with 10 nominations, while Christina Aguilera, Rosalia, Sebastian Yatra and many more also up for a handful of awards.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards — including where you can tune in to watch and the artists set to take the stage that night.

When are the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards?

This year’s awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 and air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Univision.

Before the ceremony begins, Univision will broadcast a red-carpet pre-show.

Where are the Latin Grammy Awards this year?

The 23rd annual awards ceremony will take place live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

How can I watch the Latin Grammy Awards?

The telecast will air on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). Additional international broadcasting partners will be announced at a later date.

Who is hosting the Latin Grammy Awards this year?

TODAY exclusively announced that Luis Fonsi, Thalia, Anitta and Laura Pausini will be the hosts of the 2022 Latin Grammys.

The four singers will emcee the 23rd awards ceremony. Courtesy Mario Alzate / Alexander Tamargo / James Macari / Getty Images

Who is nominated for a Latin Grammy Awards this year?

The nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys were announced in September. Bad Bunny leads the list with 10 nominations. Edgar Barrera follows with nine nominations, Rauw Alejandro — who is also performing during the telecast — has eight, Christina Aguilera, Rosalía and Drexler each have seven nominations.

See the complete list of 53 categories here.

Other special awards that will be awarded include Rosario Flores, Myriam Hernández, Rita Lee, Amanda Miguel and Yordano, who will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Manolo Díaz, Paquito D’Rivera and Abraham Laboriel will receive the Trustees Award.

Who is performing at the Latin Grammy Awards?

There are a number of artists who will take the stage during the telecast. Most recently, Christina Aguilera, Camilo, Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, and Christian Nodal were announced as the latest performers, as well as John Legend.

Ángela Aguilar, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Carin León, Nicky Jam and Sin Bandera are also set to take the stage, along with Rauw Alejandro, Sebastián Yatra, Jesse & Joy, Chiquis and this year’s Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Marco Antonio Solís.

Who is presenting at the Latin Grammy Awards?

No presenters have officially been confirmed and will be announced at a later date.