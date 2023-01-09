Headlines about the first major awards show of 2023 haven’t only been about the winners.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards is set to air on NBC Jan. 10, a year after NBC decided not to air the ceremony following diversity and inclusion concerns regarding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the awards show’s governing body comprised of international journalists. NBC is part of NBCUniversal, TODAY’s parent company.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” the company said in a statement ahead of last year’s awards. “As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.” The 79th ceremony was neither aired on TV nor streamed but awards were given out.

The uproar began after a Los Angeles Times investigative story found the HFPA did not have any Black members. Since boycotts from stars and calls for reform, the organization has added 103 new voters, according to a press release, with the intention of “(ensuring) the continued diversification and growth in the voting body.” The HFPA says the 200-person voting body is 52 percent female and 51.5 percent racially and ethnically diverse, with members representing 62 different countries.

Frances Berwick, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s Chairman of Entertainment Networks, said in a statement to TODAY in September that the network is “looking forward” to air the awards show in 2023.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th anniversary in January 2023,” Berwick said.

The controversy will likely be addressed in some capacity. So here’s a guide of how to watch the Golden Globes and who is scheduled to speak.

What are the Golden Globe awards?

The Golden Globes’ governing body is The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an organization of journalists based in Los Angeles who cover the entertainment industry for international outlets. The Golden Globes recognizes both films and television shows and is often considered a predictor for the Academy Awards.

Last year, Jane Campion won the Golden Globe for best director for “The Power Of The Dog,” then won the Academy Award. Will Smith took a similar path with his work in “King Richard”: First the GoldenGlobe, then the Oscar.

How can I watch the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes air on NBC on Jan. 10 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can stream the awards show on Peacock. Those without a cable subscription can also access the ceremony through subscription services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV, many of which offer a free trial.

The red carpet pre-show will stream on Variety.comand GoldenGlobes.com starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who's hosting the Golden Globe Awards?

Comedian Jerrod Carmichae, who recently won an Emmy for his HBO special “Rothaniel,”l is hosting the Golden Globes this year, 10 months after his first “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig. Carmichael joked about why he accepted the job in videos posted to NBC’s YouTube page, with reasoning including wanting to get on David Geffen’s yachtand win Oprah’s approval.

Who are the presenters at the Golden Globes?

It’s a star studded list of presenters at this year’s Golden Globes include Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan, Quentin Tarantino, Billy Porter, and Natasha Lyonne, Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash, Colman Domingo and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Who is nominated for a Golden Globe?

Many fan favorites of the past year are nominated for Golden Globes, including Angela Bassett for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and Austin Butler for his titular role in “Elvis.” See the full list on TODAY.com.