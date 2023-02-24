The Screen Actors Guild Awards are the latest stop on the awards season train.

The 29th annual SAG Awards are this weekend, honoring actors in both film and television. It's the last major awards show before the Oscars on March 12, and are considered a predictor for the Academy Awards' acting and best picture categories.

Nominations were announced Jan. 11. Jean Smart is the most nominated actor with three nods in total for her roles in TV series “Hacks” and film “Babylon.” Other nominees include Jennifer Coolidge for “The White Lotus,” Elizabeth Debicki for “The Crown,” Jenny Ortega for “Wednesday,” Quinta Brunson for “Abbott Elementary” and Zendaya for “Euphoria.”

The movies "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" are favorites in the film categories and "Abbott Elementary," "Ozark" and "White Lotus" are favorites in the the TV categories.

Sally Field will receive a lifetime achievement award.

Here's how to tune into the ceremony, broadcast live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

When are the SAG Awards in 2023?

The SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How can I watch the SAG Awards?

Easy! Open up a browser window.

The ceremony will be broadcast for the first time on Netflix’s YouTube Channel and will also stream on Netflix's Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Starting in 2024, the ceremony will be available to stream directly on Netflix.

How can I watch the SAG Awards red carpet?

The red carpet, hosted by People and Entertainment Weekly, will be viewable at People.com, EW.com, sagawards.org and the publications' YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok pages starting at 5:45 p.m. ET/2:45 p.m. PT.