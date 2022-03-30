Ever wanted to attend a concert featuring Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo, and more? Well, you can on Sunday, April 3, when the 64th Grammy Awards will air live.

Unless you're one of the lucky few in the audience at Las Vegas, where the Grammys will be held for the first time, then you'll have to settle for watching on TV or streaming via a streaming service.

Here's what you need to know about tuning in to the 2022 Grammys — including the performances to look forward to.

When are the 2022 Grammy Awards?

The 64th Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, April 3 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

The ceremony was postponed from its original January date due to the pandemic. Compared to last year’s socially distanced ceremony, held at an outdoor venue, this year’s Grammy Awards will mark a return to normalcy.

Where are the Grammy Awards this year?

Typically held in Los Angeles or New York, this year's Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas for the first time.

The ceremony will be held at the the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where the Latin Grammys took place in 2021.

How can I watch the Grammys?

The Grammys will be televised live on CBS. Cable subscribers can also stream the ceremony on cbs.com and the CBS app by logging in through your provider.

Cord-cutters, or those without a cable subscription, can access the ceremony through Paramount+, the official streamer of the Grammys, or through subscriptions to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. Many offer a free trial.

Who is hosting the Grammys this year?

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” will return to host the Grammys for the second year in a row. While announcing the news on CBS, Noah spoke about the joy of the gig.

"Why would I not want to do the Grammys?’ First of all, it’s a front row ticket to the best music concert of all time. I don’t care who you are, you love music," he said, per Variety.

Noah spoke about the “important role" he holds the night of the Grammys. "As the host, I serve so many purposes ... I’m there to give people moral support," he said, adding in a few jokes.

Who is nominated for Grammy awards this year?

Leading the nominees are Jon Batiste with 11; Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. with eight nominees each; and Eilish and Rodrigo with seven. Below, find nominations for some of the more high-profile awards.

Grammy nominees for Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“Drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Grammy nominees for Album of the Year

“We Are” — Jon Batiste

“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Montero” — Lil Nas X

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore” — Taylor Swift

“Donda” — Kanye West

Grammy nominees for Song of the Year

“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, Songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, Songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

“Drivers License” — Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, Songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight for You” — Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, Songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, Songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell Ii, Solána Rowe and David Sprecher, Songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring Sza)

“Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars, Songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, Songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman Aand Keavan Yazdani, Songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, Songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Grammy nominees for Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Who is performing at the Grammys?

Come for the awards — stay for the concert. The 2022 Grammy awards will see performances from many of the nominees.

Among the performers? Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., BTS, Brandie Carlile and Olivia Rodrigo.

BTS performing. BigHit Music / AFP via Getty Images

Also expect to see Aymée Nuviola, Ben Platt, Billy Strings, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Cynthia Erivo, J. Balvin, John Legend, Leslie Odom, Jr., Maria Becerra, Maverick City Music, Nas, Rachel Zegler, and Silk Sonic.

Foo Fighters were originally slated to perform, but no longer will attend the show. Following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band cancelled all tour dates. The Grammys ceremony will contain a tribute to Hawkins.