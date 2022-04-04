H.E.R paid homage to Aretha Franklin on the Grammys red carpet

Aretha Franklin won a total of 18 Grammys in her legendary career. And at the 2022 Grammys, H.E.R — who has already embarked on an illustrious career of her own, winning song of the year in 2021 and nominated eight times in 2022 — paid homage to Franklin with her outfit.

The 24-year-old R&B star walked the Grammys red carpet wearing a bright yellow jumpsuit, replete with sequin beadings. Draped around her was a tangerine cape.

Speaking to E! on the red carpet, the 24-year-old R&B star explained the connection. “I was actually inspired by Aretha Franklin tonight. It was one of her iconic looks, and she’s an icon,” H.E.R. told interviewer Laverne Cox.

Specifically, H.E.R.'s tangerine-and-sequin outfit riffed off the gown Franklin wore at the 1976 AMAs. At the ceremony, Franklin won favorite soul/R&B female artist.

This isn't the first time H.E.R. channeled a legend to inspire a red carpet outfit. Wearing a beaded purple jumpsuit, H.E.R also nodded to Prince at the 2021 Oscars.

H.E.R. has been nominated for 21 Grammys, and has won four, including the Grammy for traditional R&B performance in 2022 with "Fight for You," which also won the best original song Academy Award.