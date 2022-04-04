IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

H.E.R paid homage to Aretha Franklin on the Grammys red carpet

The 24-year-old R&B star said she wanted to re-create one of the singer's "iconic looks."
Aretha Franklin at the 1976 American Music Awards on 1976 January 31, 1976. H.E.R. attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Aretha Franklin at the 1976 American Music Awards on 1976 January 31, 1976. H.E.R. attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Getty Images
By Elena Nicolaou

Aretha Franklin won a total of 18 Grammys in her legendary career. And at the 2022 Grammys, H.E.R — who has already embarked on an illustrious career of her own, winning song of the year in 2021 and nominated eight times in 2022 — paid homage to Franklin with her outfit.

The 24-year-old R&B star walked the Grammys red carpet wearing a bright yellow jumpsuit, replete with sequin beadings. Draped around her was a tangerine cape.

Speaking to E! on the red carpet, the 24-year-old R&B star explained the connection. “I was actually inspired by Aretha Franklin tonight. It was one of her iconic looks, and she’s an icon,” H.E.R. told interviewer Laverne Cox.

Specifically, H.E.R.'s tangerine-and-sequin outfit riffed off the gown Franklin wore at the 1976 AMAs. At the ceremony, Franklin won favorite soul/R&B female artist.

This isn't the first time H.E.R. channeled a legend to inspire a red carpet outfit. Wearing a beaded purple jumpsuit, H.E.R also nodded to Prince at the 2021 Oscars.

H.E.R. has been nominated for 21 Grammys, and has won four, including the Grammy for traditional R&B performance in 2022 with "Fight for You," which also won the best original song Academy Award.

Elena Nicolaou

Elena Nicolaou is a senior entertainment editor at Today.com, where she covers the latest in TV, pop culture, movies and all things streaming. Previously, she covered culture at Refinery29 and Oprah Daily. Her superpower is matching people up with the perfect book, which she does on her podcast, Blind Date With a Book.