As Harry Styles accepts Grammys, some audience members shout 'Beyonce'

At the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, Harry Styles' name was called for the final award of the evening: His fourth solo album "Harry's House" won album of the year.

But Styles' wasn't the only name called. As he took the stage, audience members inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles could be heard shouting "Beyoncé."

Beyoncé was also nominated in the stacked album of the year category for "Renaissance." Earlier in the evening, she made history when "Renaissance" won best dance/electronic album, making her the most decorated Grammy winner of all time, with 32 wins in total.

The category also included ABBA’s “Voyage,” Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Adele’s “30,” Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Brandi Carlile’s “In These Silent Days,” Lizzo’s “Special,” Coldplay’s “Music Of The Spheres” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.”

"There's no such thing as best in music," Styles said while accepting the award. "I don't think any of us sit in studios thinking about what is going to get us one of these. This is so, so kind. This doesn't happen to people like me very often. This is so, so nice. Thank you very, very much."

Onstage, Styles hugged Kid Harpoon, who co-wrote and co-produced "Harry's House," his fourth solo album since leaving One Direction.

Styles's win came after months of speculation that the top two contenders in the category would be Adele’s “30” and Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”

Following the announcement of the nominees in November, fans had flashbacks to 2017, when both superstars were nominated for album of the year.

Harry Styles accepts the Grammy for album of the year. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Back then, the “When We Were Young” singer became emotional when her album “25” beat Beyoncé’s “Lemonade.” Adele was so surprised about her win that she spent most of her acceptance speech praising the cultural significance of Beyoncé’s beloved album.

Still, both Adele and Beyoncé won awards during tonight's 65th Grammy Awards. In addition to Beyoncé becoming the artist with the most Grammys of all time, Adele also won the Grammy for best solo pop performance for her song "Easy on Me."

While not exactly a re-hashing of 2017, the 2023 awards show was reminiscent of what happened six years ago, with shock and outrage from Beyoncé fans saying she was robbed of the album of the year award. "Bey was snubbed again," one Twitter user put it.

People pointed out that despite Beyoncé, as of this evening, having the most Grammy wins ever, she still has yet to receive album of the year. "Renaissance" was largely masterpiece by critics and fans alike.

The Grammys have long been accused of racial bias. The last Black woman to win album of the year was Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Despite the shouting from some audience members, Beyoncé was captured by the cameras clapping as Styles gave his speech.

Beyoncé leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Harry Styles, Adele, Bad Bunny and more also up for awards. Performers include Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and more.

