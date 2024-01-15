Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Legendary action star Harrison Ford showed off his softer side while accepting the career achievement award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

The “Indiana Jones” star got emotional while thanking wife Calista Flockhart during the Jan. 14 ceremony.

“I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support,” Ford said, fighting back tears while the audience applauded and Flockhart looked on with tears in her eyes. “And I need a lot of support.”

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart were all smiles on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Ford and Flockhart have been spotted at Hollywood events over the last year or so.

In December 2022, they were together for the premiere of his Paramount+ series, “1923.”

Last June, they turned out for the premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth installment of the popular franchise. That came a few weeks after they attended the world premiere of the movie at the Cannes Film Festival.

Ford has also opened up about how Flockhart tries to keep him on the straight and narrow, telling Esquire last May that she doesn’t like when he uses the F-word in interviews.

“F-----‘ A,” he said.

Harrison Ford accepts the career achievement award at the Critics Choice Awards. Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

“Hey, if you don’t mind, leave the ‘f-----’ A’ out,” he continued. “My wife is still giving me s--- about that Hollywood Reporter thing, and I’m trying not to say that too much.”

Ford was likely alluding to a story in The Hollywood Reporter in February 2023, titled “‘I Know Who the F*** I Am,’” which was one of Ford’s quotes from the piece.

Ford, 81, and Flockhart, 59, met in 2002, spurring a romance that surprised many and become a popular story in the tabloids. They got married in 2010 and he adopted her son, Liam, whom she had adopted before meeting Ford. Ford also has four other kids from his previous two marriages.