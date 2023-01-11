See all the looks from the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet

The Golden Globe Awards have made a return to the big screen this year, and Hollywood's hottest celebrities are showing up with fierce looks on the red (or gray) carpet.

After spending a year away, the 80th annual award show will air Tuesday, Jan. 10 on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. with fans keeping an eye out for stars from productions like "House of Dragon," "Wednesday" and "Elvis."

As actors strut the carpet, viewers will get a peek at 2023's hot fashion trends and unique wardrobes. Here's what we've seen so far:

Chloe Flower

Chloe Flower attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Chloe Flower had all eyes on her at the award show, sporting a long-sleeved, puffed white dress with a train that trailed beautifully behind her.

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jenny Slate donned an emerald green Rodarte dress and described her look as a “woman who wants to turn into a magical plant.”

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss / AP

Wearing a classic black gown, Jamie Lee Curtis graced the red carpet with her iconic white pixie cut. Her dress was uniquely draped with a black patterned cape and accented with silver pieces.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz arrive for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz were adorably affectionate on the carpet, with outfits to match! The supermodel dazzled in a short, sparkly dress with purple features that lined her figure.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the carpet in a sparkly purple floor-length dress with a high neckline. Her makeup also featured moments of purple, specifically in her eye shadow.

Bailey Bass

Bailey Bass attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

In a stunning up-do, Bailey Bass dazzled in a long, gold gown with a subtle bow cinching her waistline. For jewelry, she kept it simple with gold accents.

Gigi Paris and Glen Powell

(L-R) Gigi Paris and Glen Powell attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Glen Powell walked the carpet with his girlfriend, model Jehane-Marie “Gigi” Paris, who sported a sheer-gold dress, along with silver and cream accents. The actor wore a sleek black tuxedo, complemented by a black bow tie.

Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023. Fredric J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Rachel Lindsay stunned in a low-cut black gown, which showcased her legs with a long slit down the front. The dress was complemented with a silver, sparkly necklace and rings.

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Before getting in front of the camera to host NBC's Golden Globe Awards preshow, Zuri Hall dazzled the carpet in a white, floor-length gown with a sparkling neckline. The simple look allowed her to boldly show off her dark bob and bangs.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Hosting the E! red carpet preshow, Laverne Cox donned a bright blue vintage John Galliano, which featured a sequined design reaching the floor.