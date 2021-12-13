Here’s the complete list of 2022 Golden Globes nominees

Get ready for Hollywood awards season!

Nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning. The nominations come after a May agreement by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the Golden Globes, to enact changes in the face of criticism over diversity and ethics that arose after a Los Angeles Times story that shined a light on how no Black members were in the HFPA and tight relationships between the organization and movie studios that may affect who is nominated and wins a Golden Globe.

“Over the last eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled their bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more,” the HFPA said in a statement announcing the nominations. “Recently, the HFPA admitted their largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters.”

“The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” topped the movie field, with seven nominations apiece, while HBO's “Succession” set the pace in TV with five nods.

The Golden Globes will be handed out Jan. 9, 2022. No broadcast partner has been announced for the ceremony.

Here are the nominees for this year's Golden Globe Awards:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick... Boom!”

“West Side Story”

"Belfast" is one of the Golden Globes top nominees. The film features Jamie Dornan as "Pa," Ciarán Hinds as "Pop," Jude Hill as "Buddy" and Judi Dench as "Granny." Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Best Director — Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuge, “Dune”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Nicole Kidman, as Lucille Ball, alongside Javier Bardem, as Desi Arnaz, in Being the Ricarods Amazon Studios

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence both picked up nominations for their work in "Don't Look up." Niko Tavernise / Netflix

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick... Boom!”

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Two-time Golden Globe winner Ben Affleck, right, is up for another award for his role in "The Tender Bar." Claire Folger / Amazon

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

“Licorice Pizza”

“Belfast”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Being the Ricardos”

Best Motion Picture — Animated

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

“The French Dispatch,” Alexander Desplat

“Encanto,” Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood

“Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias

“Dune,” Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” — music and lyrics by Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” — music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from Belfast — music and lyrics by Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” — music and lyrics by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” — music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“Compartment No. 6” (Finland, Russia, Germany)

“Drive My Car” (Japan)

“The Hand of God” (Italy)

“A Hero” (France, Iran)

“Parallel Mothers” (Spain)

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Fans and critics love "Ted Lasso." Can it win best television series — musical or comedy and best performance an actor in a television series — musical or comedy for star Jason Sudeikis, center? Colin Hutton / Apple TV+

Best Television Series — Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-Jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Bill Porter snagged his third Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a television series — drama for "Pose." Will this be the year he finally wins? Sarah Shatz / FX

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Jean Smart is up for best performance by an actress in a television series — musical or comedy for "Hacks." She'll be in a field that features co-star Hannah Einbinder. HBO Max

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahmi, “The Serpent”

Michael Keaton's role as a doctor who gets addicted to OxyContin in "Dopesick" earned him a nomination for best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television. Gene Page / HULU

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

O Yeong-Su, “Squid Game”