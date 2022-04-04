Glass Animals had to skip the Grammy Awards ceremony Sunday night after frontman Dave Bayley tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in an Instagram post before the telecast aired.

Bayley wrote that despite the British group being “epically COVID-cautious, testing relentlessly,” he received a positive test result ahead of the Grammys, and that his fellow bandmates, Joe Seaward, Ed Irwin-Singer and Drew MacFarlane, were also going to skip the ceremony.

The group is nominated in the best new artist category.

“I feel fine, and am showing no symptoms so far, but nonetheless it would be truly irresponsible for me to attend the Grammy ceremony,” he wrote in his post, adding later in his message, “The beautiful Ed, Drew, and Joe and our gorgeous team and loved ones are negative on many, many tests, but nonetheless, we spent the day together yesterday. Out of an abundance of caution, and solidarity and love and kindness they are going to hang back tonight too.”

Bayley wrote in the post that he was “so overwhelmingly heartbroken,” as he wanted to be there for not just himself but “everyone who has worked so insanely hard with us over the past couple of chaotic years, and for every one of you who supported and believed in this project enough to get us here through thick and thin.”

He said that their most popular song, "Heat Waves," was about his late friend, for whom he does "all of this" and "who I get to share all these amazing moments with even though our time on earth together ended too soon."

“Heat waves is a song about missing someone and loss in difficult times. that difficult time has bitten us tonight, and we will miss sharing the evening with you all. the meaning of the song is hitting me hard right now,” he added.

He concluded his post by saying he had ordered room service and was prepared to watch the awards with “several bags of Cheetos and gummy bear multivitamins,” and would "cheer for all the amazing musicians and records being honoured tonight.”

“Be safe, have an extra helping of fun for us, and we will there in spirit. Love forever.”