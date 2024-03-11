People have questions about Emily Blunt’s floating-straps Oscars dress

Best actress nominee Emily Blunt walked the red carpet with a dress that seemed to push the laws of physics just as much as her nominated movie, "Oppenheimer", did in its plot.

Blunt starred as Kitty Oppenheimer, wife of the physicist behind the making of the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan's biopic.

She walked the red carpet with husband John Krasinski in a dress that seemed to have a force field of its own. Her Schiaparelli gown's structural shoulder hovered above her body, not touching her arms but actually casting a shadow.

Emily Blunt attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Blunt's dress appeared to be in conversation with fellow "Oppenheimer" star Florence Pugh, who played another paramour of the famed scientist.

Like Blunt, Pugh's dress straps did not touch her shoulders. She wore a silver Del Core dress that gave off the effect of water.

Florence Pugh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss / AP

Online, people are commenting on Blunt's dress. Some aren't fans, finding the straps "distracting."

Commentators wondered if the dress purposefully sat like that: "On the commercial break can someone quickly fix the straps on Emily Blunt’s dress," one wrote on X.

“What is going (on) with the straps of Emily Blunt’s dress?!?!?! Is it not meant to touch her shoulders?” an X user wondered.

More sought to find meaning in the dresses, connecting style choices to the movie's theme.

L-R) Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in the audience during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"Ok so Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh got elevated straps, and they both are in Oppenheimer. What if they are inspired by the atom???" one X user wrote.

Regardless, the style move was unexpected and worth a marvel. "LATEST: Oscar nominee Emily Blunt to accept honorary technical award for invention of anti-gravity dress strap," one X user wrote.