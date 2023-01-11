Eddie Murphy references Will Smith Oscars slap while accepting Golden Globe

Eddie Murphy revealed the three things aspiring actors need to do to "achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind" while accepting a lifetime achievement award at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Murphy, 61, who was the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and said in his speech the "definitive blueprint" is very simple, and he had been following it his whole career.

"There's three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f-----g mouth!" Murphy shouted, in a reference to Smith's infamous slap at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Smith hit Chris Rock onstage during the live Oscars telecast after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, having a bald head while presenting an award during March 2022 ceremony. Pinkett Smith has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes following the joke. Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Rock before returning to his seat, yelling at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your f-----g mouth.”

Smith first apologized to Rock in an Instagram post the day after the March 2022 ceremony, and has issued several more apologies to the comedian, his family, fellow actors and Smith's fans.

"I can say to all of you: There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment," Smith said in a video posted on Instagram in July. "There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars on March 27, 2022. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Smith also addressed the incident during an interview with Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show" in November.

"That was a horrific night, as you can imagine," Smith said. "You know, there’s many nuances and, and complexities to it, but at the end of the day, I just lost it."

Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences days after the slap, and the Academy later banned Smith from all events, including the Oscars, for 10 years. Smith's resignation and ban do not prevent him from being nominated for or winning future awards.

Murphy said in his speech on Jan. 10 he has been in "show business for 46 years and the movie business for 41 years, so (this award) has been a long time in the making."

"I’ve been doing this for a long time so I could literally stand up here and keep saying thank you until they play the piano," Murphy said.Murphy went on to thank his family, producers and his agent, before delivering his advice for up-and-coming artists — and ended with a punchline befitting a comedian.