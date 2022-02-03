Dolly Parton to host ACM Awards from Las Vegas: ‘We’re going to have some fun’

Can’t get enough of Dolly Parton? Well, you’re in luck.

The beloved music legend will host the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. The two-hour ceremony will stream commercial-free on Prime Video on Monday, March 7, at 8 p.m. EST from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas,” the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee said in a statement. “Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun.”

Parton will be joined onstage by co-hosts, who will be announced at a later date. ACM Awards nominations will be revealed next week. The show is the first major awards show that will only be available to watch via a livestream.

“We are honored to welcome Dolly Parton back to be the centerpiece of this landmark 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show at Allegiant Stadium,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the Academy, a previous host, and a 13-time Academy of Country Music Award recipient.

“There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that ‘this is how we country’ by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide.”

The "Jolene" singer, 76, is showing no signs of slowing down. Her new album, “Run, Rose, Run,” comes out March 4 and will accompany her novel of the same name that she wrote with James Patterson, due out March 7.

Last month, she announced she had teamed up with Duncan Hines to create two lines of Southern-inspired cake mixes and two types of frosting. Last year, she set three Guinness World Records and she’s also generated headlines for helping to fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine by donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“When the pandemic came out I just felt kind of led to do something because I knew something bad was on the rise, and I just wanted to kind of help with that, so I donated to help with that,” Parton told U.K.'s Absolute Radio last August.

“Mine was a small part, of course. I probably get a lot more credit than I deserve, but I was happy to be part of that and to be able to try to stop something in its tracks that’s really become such a monster for all of us.”

