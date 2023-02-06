DJ Khaled brought his kids to the Grammys red carpet

DJ Khaled, who is nominated for six awards at the 2023 Grammys, arrived to the red carpet on Feb. 5 with a few special guests.

The rapper attended the award show with his wife, Nicole Tuck, and their two sons, Asahd, 6, and Aalam, 3. Khaled wore an all-black suit while his wife donned a cheetah print dress.

Asahd matched his mom in a cheetah shirt and pants combination while Aalam twinned with his dad in all black.

DJ Khaled with his family at the 2023 Grammys. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

On the red carpet, Khaled spoke about his family, telling E!, "I got two beautiful boys, a queen, this is what it's all about."

He also spoke about his latest project, the album "God Did," which has become his catchphrase.

"This ain't no game," he said. "They ain't believe in us. God did. I started from nothing.”

"God Did" is nominated for best rap album, and his accompanying song of the same name is up for song of the year.

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, the 2023 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms. Beyoncé leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Harry Styles, Adele, Bad Bunny and more also up for awards. Performers include Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and more. Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.