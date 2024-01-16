Christina Applegate brought Hollywood to its feet at the Emmys.

The Emmy-nominated star, who announced in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, walked with a cane onto the stage Jan. 15.

As Applegate walking forward linking arms with host Anthony Anderson, the entire crowd rose to its feet to give her a standing ovation. She visibly teared up.

Dressed in a sweeping red gown, Applegate appeared to be taken aback at the podium, looking around and saying, "Thank you so much, oh my God!"

Applegate continued to be candid, immediately cracking a joke about her condition and the Type 2 diabetes drug that some stars have been using to lose weight.

"You're totally shaming me with disability by standing up, but it's fine," Applegate said, adding, "Body not by Ozempic."

As the longtime actor — and former child star — started rattling off some of her previous roles, the audience started to applaud. She lightheartedly shut down their reaction, telling them, "We don't have to applaud every time I do something."

Applegate started to get emotional again as she talked about her 1972 television debut as Baby Burt Grizzell on "Days of Our Lives."

"I'm going to cry more than I've been crying," she said.

Applegate was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her performance in "Dead to Me." She lost, however, to Quinta Brunson.

The speech comes as Applegate considers her future in show business. Applegate gave an update on her MS in June 2021, telling Variety that her disease makes it hard to act, and she wasn’t sure how long she’d be able to continue doing so.

“We don’t know what my future as an actress is going to be,” she said. “How can I handle it? How can I go onto a set and call the shots of what I need as far as my boundaries, physically?”

Prior to that interview in November 2022, Applegate told Variety that she believes her role in the last season of “Dead to Me” could be her last acting job.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 2023 Emmys, which were rescheduled from September 2023 to January 2024, are broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier. There will be a number of A-list stars and appearances from famous faces, including reunions from shows like "Grey's Anatomy," "Martin," "Ally McBeal" and more.

Christina Applegate speaks speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images