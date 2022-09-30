Christina Aguilera honored at Billboard Latin Music Awards for her humanitarian work

Christina Aguilera doesn't just have the voice of a generation — she also gives back to her community.

The singer and former coach of "The Voice" was honored with the Spirit of Hope Award, during the live telecast of the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29 from Watsco Center in Miami, Florida.

Ozuna and Becky G — who both have collaborated with Aguilera —presented the singer with the award after she delivered a powerful performance of her song “La Reina.”

The singer performs onstage during the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on Sept. 29, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida JASON KOERNER / Getty Images

Dressed in a black latex gown, with her hair in braids, Aguilera showcased her vocal range singing the ranchera track that is featured on her latest Spanish-language album, “Aguilera.”

Following her mesmerizing performance, Aguilera accepted the award, which recognizes her philanthropic and humanitarian contributions beyond her musical work.

“You guys are the best. Thank you so much for being a part of this record, a part of my family,” Aguilera began. “So nice to be part of a room that knows how to actually say my name correctly and beautifully.”

She continued by noting the current news cycle and Hurricane Ian destruction, directing people to a website where they can support people affected by the devastation.

“When I entered this industry as a young girl, I made a promise to myself that I would use my voice and position for something deeper than just making records,” Aguilera said. “I wanted my have my songs to have a genuine purpose.”

"Having grown up in an environment that was chaotic, I realized that sharing my story was vital in connecting with others who might struggle to have a voice themselves," she added.

She added that she it has always been important for her to use her position with integrity and purpose. “I continue to listen to my heart and sing about things, sometimes painful things, that can help others,” the artist said, before expressing how proud she is of her relationships with the LGBTQ+ community, World Food Program, amfAR and other organizations dedicated “to making the world a better place.”

Ozuna, Christina Aguilera and Becky G backstage at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, on September 29, 2022. Telemundo / John Parra/Telemundo

Earlier in the day, Aguilera had released her EP “La Luz,” which she called “one of the most personal projects I’ve ever worked on.” On her Instagram, she also wrote about the importance of one of the songs featured on the two-song album.

“As a mother, I want to be the strongest, healthiest version of myself for my children. I wrote ‘No Es Que Te Extrañe’ to come full circle, accept, forgive and be set free. Forgiveness begins when heartache turns into freedom,” she wrote.

Aguilera released her first Spanish-language album "Mi Reflejo" in 2001. She won the Latin Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Album.

This time around, for "Aguilera," the singer received seven 2022 Latin Grammy nominations.