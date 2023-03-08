Designer Christian Siriano found a burst pipe in this studio days before the Oscars

A recent crisis at the Christian Siriano HQ has the internet chiming in with the ultimate “Project Runway” instruction: make it work.

On March 6, the fashion designer and “Project Runway” Season 4 alum revealed that a faulty pipe at his studio might have jeopardized his gowns for this year’s 2023 Academy Awards.

“Well, it’s 6 days before the Oscars and a pipe burst in our studio yay, happy Monday to us!” Siriano captioned the video post with views of the ramshackle designing location that he shared on his Instagram page. “Ughghghg, THE WORST EVER! Only a few dresses ruined.”

The designer’s video walks viewers through the disarray made in the aftermath of the burst pipe. In the clip, the sound of water can be heard as it drips from the dilapidated ceilings, and the camera highlights the mops and bucket wringers stationed around the designer’s studio as his staff and maintenance workers attempt to remedy the damage.

Stunned Instagram users hopped into the post’s comments section to express disbelief over the fashion emergency, and encourage the designer to keep his chin up through the process.

“PRAYING ALL IS SAVED!!!” a user wrote with a flourish of red heart emojis.

“I don’t remember this challenge in Project Runway,” another replied.

“Siriano, let me remind you of your genius,” one other fan of the designer chimed in. “You created an entire collection in your tiny NYC apartment for the Bryant Park Project Runway fashion show and went on to win with the most amazing fashions I’d ever seen to date! Release the stress and work that genius magic we all know that lives in you! I’m even more excited now to see the red carpet Siriano fashions! They are gonna slayyyyyy!!!”

Though his studio’s leaky ceilings certainly present a setback, it’s no doubt to Siriano’s fans that he is capable of rising to the occasion. After all, the designer has carved a respectable and well-skilled name for himself in the fashion world.

After his big win on “Project Runway” made him the show’s youngest winner and a household name, the designer has gone on to develop a luxury women’s brand with a devoted clientele that includes Michelle Obama and Leslie Jones.

In 2019, the designer collaborated with Billy Porter, creating a black tuxedo gown for the actor’s appearance at the 2019 Academy Awards. The year before, Siriano dressed 17 people for the award show, according to Harper’s Bazaar.