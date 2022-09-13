John Legend cradles Chrissy Teigen's baby bump on the Emmys red carpet

Tonight’s Emmys are officially bumpin’ along, and so is Chrissy Teigen!

During her red carpet appearance alongside husband John Legend, the 36-year-old model appeared at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12. Dressed in an all-over sequined long-sleeved pink gown, Teigen —who announced that she was pregnant last month— proudly showed off her baby bump while having her photograph taken.

Teigen and Legend’s relationship began back in 2006 when she was featured in a music video for his song “Stereo.” In the years since, the couple married and had two children together, a 6-year-old daughter named Luna and a 4-year-old son named Miles.

Chrissy Teigen dressed in a long bright pink sequin gown. Robyn Beck / AFP

In her recent announcement to her followers on Instagram about her pregnancy, Teigen described the news as a “blur of emotions.”

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!), we have another on the way,” Teigen revealed in an August Instagram post. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK, if it’s healthy today, I’ll announce,’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

Teigen’s post also touched on the process of being pregnant in the wake of her tragic stillbirth two years ago. In September 2020, Teigen revealed that she had lost a son at 20 weeks pregnant. With a series of transparent and personal posts on Instagram, the model revealed the stillbirth had been caused by a partial placenta abruption.

“Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she wrote in a post at the time. “To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Earlier this year, Teigen shared that despite her trauma, she was hoping to continue to grow her family and had started the process of in vitro fertilization.