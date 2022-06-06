Chrishell Stause says MTV win means ‘so much’ after going public with G Flip relationship

Chrishell Stause is feeling pretty proud after winning for best reality star at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The "Selling Sunset" star took home the coveted popcorn-shaped trophy and made sure to thank her co-stars during her acceptance speech. The 40-year-old also shared a special message for the fans who have continued to support her since she announced she's dating G Flip, a nonbinary Australian musician who uses they/them pronouns.

"I knew about this nomination before I had said anything about my sexuality," she explained. "I'm not trying to get really deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me because I wasn't sure how that was gonna go. And thank you so much guys, I appreciate it."

Before heading up to the stage to accept her award, Stause shared a joint embrace with G Flip and ex-boyfriend and “Selling Sunset” co-star Jason Oppenheim.

G Flip is clearly proud of their girlfriend, and posted a video of Stause holding her award on their Instagram story. "Winner winner," the musician captioned the post and added heart and rainbow emoji. "V proud."

After winning the award, Stause took to her own Instagram page to reflect on the exciting night.

"I can NOT believe this-WHAT?! I am still in shock I won @mtv Best Reality Star and #SellingSunset took home the big best docu reality show award of the night!" she captioned the post.

The latest season of "Selling Sunset" followed Stause and Oppenheim's budding relationship. After disagreeing about their stances on having children, the couple announced their split on their Instagram pages at the end of last year.

During a subsequent reunion special, Stause revealed that she was dating G Flip. After the reunion aired on Netflix, the reality star posted a video on her Instagram page to further explain the news.

“Some of you won’t understand this or agree with this, but for me, it is about the person,” she said. “It is about their heart. And yes, there’s that part of you that’s like, what you’re attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care what the physical form is.”

“Everyone is different, but for (G Flip), they really feel like they are a mix, and they identify on both sides of male, female,” she continued. “And so that’s one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix, and I think it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly.”