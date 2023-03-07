Cate Blanchett, star of the Oscar-nominated film “Tár," is poised to win her third best actress award at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.

Throughout her decades-long career, the Australian actor has starred in a multitude of projects, ranging from Hollywood blockbusters to stage plays, garnering acclaim in the process.

The other 2023 nominees for best actress, such as Michelle Yeoh and Michelle Williams, are also fierce contenders.

If Blanchett were to win, she would be the eighth person to have three or more awards for best acting. The other seven are Katharine Hepburn, Ingrid Bergman, Walter Brennan, Daniel Day-Lewis, Frances McDormand, Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep.

From portraying Queen Elizabeth I to a distraught New York socialite, here is a breakdown of Blanchett’s Oscar-worthy performances.

'Elizabeth' (1998)

Cate Blanchett as Queen Elizabeth I in "Elizabeth." Alamy Stock Photo

Nominated for: Best actress

Did she win? No

Blanchett’s first best actress Oscar nomination came from “Elizabeth” where she played Queen Elizabeth I. The acclaim around the film proved to be Blanchett’s breakout role.

'The Aviator' (2004)

Cate Blanchett as Katharine Hepburn in "The Aviator." Alamy Stock Photo

Nominated for: Best supporting actress

Did she win? Yes

“The Aviator,” a biopic depicting the early years of director, aviator and business mogul Howard Hughes, gained Blanchett her first Academy Award. Fittingly, she played the late Katharine Hepburn, who holds the record for the most acting award wins of all time.

'Notes on a Scandal' (2006)

Cate Blanchett as Sheba Hart in "Notes on a Scandal." Alamy Stock Photo

Nominated for: Best supporting actress

Did she win? No

In this disturbing drama, Blanchett plays a school teacher who has an affair with an underage student. Judi Dench plays a fellow teacher who watches it unfold.

'I’m Not There' (2007)

Cate Blanchett as Jude Quinn in "I'm Not There." Alamy Stock Photo

Nominated for: Best supporting actress

Did she win? No

“I’m Not There” is an unconventional biographical film about Pulitzer Prize-winning songwriter Bob Dylan. In the film, different actors portrayed Dylan at various stages of his life. Blanchett scored a best supporting actress nomination for her role as Jude Quinn, one of Dylan’s personas.

'Elizabeth: The Golden Age' (2007)

Cate Blanchett as Queen Elizabeth I in "Elizabeth: The Golden Age." Alamy Stock Photo

Nominated for: Best actress

Did she win? Yes

Blanchett was nominated for playing the same character twice, and she just so happened to be a British queen. Following 1998’s “Elizabeth,” this historical drama focused on the latter half of Queen Elizabeth I’s reign.

'Blue Jasmine' (2013)

Cate Blanchett as Jasmine in "Blue Jasmine." Alamy Stock Photo

Nominated for: Best actress

Did she win? Yes

“Blue Jasmine,” which follows a disturbed New York socialite visiting her sister, garnered Blanchett her second Oscar win for best actress. Daniel Day-Lewis presented the award, and she thoughtfully shouted out her fellow nominees in her speech.

'Carol' (2015)

Cate Blanchett as Carol Aird in "Carol." Alamy Stock Photo

Nominated for: Best actress

Did she win? No

Blanchett was nominated for best actress in Todd Haynes' drama about two women who form a relationship in 1950s New York, defying social conventions in favor of their own happiness.

'Tár' (2022)

Cate Blanchett as Lydia in "Tár." Alamy Stock Photo

Nominated for: Best actress

Did she win? We'll see!

“Tár,” an unnerving character study on the pitfalls of fame and power, earned Blanchett a nomination for Best Actress. She plays Lydia Tár, a complicated composer.