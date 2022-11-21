Carrie Underwood spins and soars in acrobatic performance at 2022 AMAs

Carrie Underwood really knows how to make an entrance!

When it came time for the country hit-maker to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards for a performance of her hit “Crazy Angels,” she did so by soaring over the audience in a spherical cage.

Carrie Underwood approached the stage at the Microsoft Theater in an unexpected way. Chris Pizzello / AP

On Sunday, Nov. 20, the 39-year-old seemingly borrowed a page from Pink and delivered her own aerial act at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater as she belted out the single in an acrobatic fashion.

The country-pop star performed her hit "Crazy Angels" at the 2022 American Music Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Underwood, decked out in a sparkling white, black, blue and hot-pink bodysuit, twisted and posed while singing, "Yes, I’m one of those crazy angels / Tilted halo with a neon shine."

But she didn't stay in the ring for the entire track.

It was a daring routine from Underwood. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Eventually the barefoot star glided down to the stage to finish her heavenly themed song on solid ground.

But Underwood wasn’t just at the AMAs to deliver her daring performance.

She was also nominated in two categories at the big event, favorite female country artist and favorite country album for her summer release “Denim & Rhinestones.”

U.S. singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood arrives for the 50th Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 20, 2022. Lisa O'Connor / AFP - Getty Images

In the end, both of those awards — and four more — went to the night’s big winner, Taylor Swift, who released a new version of her country-pop album “Red” in 2021. With those wins, Swift made history as the most-awarded artist at the AMAs with a grand total of 40 wins over the course of her career.

As for Underwood, while she didn't win this year, she has an impressive AMA track record, too, with 17 past awards to her name.