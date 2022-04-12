Carrie Underwood wowed the crowd with some impressive aerial acrobatics as she performed her new single, “Ghost Story,” at the 2022 CMT Awards in Nashville on Monday.

The country superstar, 39, who wore a glittering bodysuit with a long, pale purple cape, began her performance with both feet on the ground.

A barefoot Carrie Underwood stands before the crowd as she began singing "Ghost Story." Denise Truscello / Getty Images

As she sang the melancholy ballad about the aftermath of a breakup, aerial artists descended from the ceiling around her, performing acrobatics with silks against a backdrop of purple lights and ethereal smoke.

Aerial silk acrobats added an ethereal note to the performance. Denise Truscello / Getty Images

Then, near the end of the song, Underwood performed some unexpected acrobatics of her own.

Underwood continued to sing as she was lifted into the air. Denise Truscello / Getty Images for CMT

She hooked her arms onto a length of silk and spun gracefully as she was lifted into the air, all while continuing to sing.

She made it look effortless! Denise Truscello / Getty Images

She finished her gravity-defying act while balancing horizontally on the silk, her head almost upside down as she belted out the last few powerful notes.

Her performance was stunning. Denise Truscello / Getty Images

The night was full of high points for Underwood. The singer also took home two trophies, including the top award for video of the year, for “If I Didn’t Love You,” her collaboration with Jason Aldean.

“What an incredible night at the @cmt Awards! Thank you, fans, for all the support and for always showing up for us! These belong to you!” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you, @jasonaldean for asking me to sing this amazing song with you and to all his fans for all the ❤️! I’m forever grateful to you all! #CMTAwards #IfIDidntLoveYou #ICanFly.”

Underwood is the most awarded artist in the history of the CMT Awards, with 25 under her belt. She won video of the year last year as well for “Hallelujah,” which she released with John Legend.