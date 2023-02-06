Cardi B turns heads in what fans are calling a 'sapphire ocean origami' dress

Cardi B's red carpet look at the 2023 Grammy Awards has fans comparing it to fine art.

The asymmetrical royal blue ensemble enveloped the rapper's shoulders and the side of her head in sweeping, gravity-defying curves. An elegant midriff cutout showed off some skin while creating a circular line that made it hard to tell where the dress began and ended.

Cardi B made waves with her red carpet dress. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The Gaurav Gupta look is being compared to a sculpture, with many already calling it the best look of the night.

"When it comes to fashion, she’s that girl!" one Twitter user commented about the outfit.

"Serving sapphire ocean origami waves," another person wrote.

Gupta, an Indian fashion designer, recently made his debut at Paris Haute Couture Week. Cardi B previously wore one of his looks, a sheer nude piece with accents over her shoulders, for her music video "No Love."

