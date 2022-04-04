IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open" won all the Grammys it was nominated for, including song of the year and record of the year.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accepts the Record Of The Year award for ‘Leave The Door Open’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)Rich Fury / Getty Images
By Elena Nicolaou

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.

Paak and Mars kept their speech brief during their final turn on stage while collecting the gilded gramophone for record of the year. “We are really trying to remain humble .. .to all the other nominees, drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight!” Paak said.

Silk Sonic accepting a Grammy award.Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Mars, standing in the background, was even more reticent. He laughed and clapped as Paak spoke. Then, he took out a cigarette from his pocket, and cupped it with his hand, and it on the stage of Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"We love y'all," Mars told the other nominees, cigarette in hand.

The gesture generated chatter on social media, and was described by viewers as "unreasonably smooth" and "one of the greatest Grammy moments of all time."

While viewers acknowledged the negative health effects of cigarettes, they appreciated Mars' panache.

Some picked up on the connection between his '70s-era garb and the gesture.

This will go down as one of the most memorable moments of the evening, with highlights also being a performance by Lady Gaga, a subtle and moving tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins from Billie Eilish, and a slate of acceptance speeches.

Bruno Mars lights up a cigarette while accepting a Grammy.Rich Fury / Getty Images
Elena Nicolaou is a senior entertainment editor at Today.com, where she covers the latest in TV, pop culture, movies and all things streaming. Previously, she covered culture at Refinery29 and Oprah Daily. Her superpower is matching people up with the perfect book, which she does on her podcast, Blind Date With a Book.