Here's the story ... of the 'Brady Bunch' mini-reunion on Emmy red carpet

Family ties are pretty strong among the Brady clan — specifically among Eve Plumb and Christopher Knight, who played stepsister and stepbrother on "The Brady Bunch."

Both walked the red (actually it was gold) carpet at Monday's 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. They later appeared during the opening segment of the Emmys telecast alongside "Brady" co-stars Barry Williams, Susan Olsen and Mike Lookinland.

"We’re very surprised and very happy," Plumb, 64, told The Associated Press on the gold carpet when asked about joining the telecast.

Added Knight, also 64, "And honored."

It was a very Brady arrival at the Emmy Awards. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

"The Brady Bunch" aired from 1969-74 and told the tale of what life was like when a man with three sons married a woman with three daughters. Plumb and Knight played Jan and Peter, the two middle kids of each gender.

A lot has changed in the TV landscape in the decades since "The Brady Bunch" originally aired, with many streaming platforms now offering programming.

“I don’t think (streaming) just serves one audience. It speaks to many,” said Knight, who appeared with Plumb on 2019's "A Very Brady Renovation" on HGTV.

The cast of "The Brady Bunch" in 1969. Plumb is third from far left; Knight is directly below her. ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“You have that much more opportunity to catch up 10 years later on something and become a huge fan," he added. "Because of streaming there’ll be huge successes of old content."

Stay tuned to see if there'll be more "Brady" business on tonight's telecast, which is being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.