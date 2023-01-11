Ryan Murphy uses nearly all of his Golden Globes speech to highlight LGBTQ actors

When Billy Porter took the stage at the Golden Globes award ceremony on Jan. 10 to present his longtime friend Ryan Murphy with the Carol Burnett Award, he didn't hold back.

Porter said there “aren’t enough words in the English language” for him to convey what he meant to him and described the writer/director/producer as “prolific, visionary, game-changer, trailblazer, champion of truth, fearless, boss man, workaholic, ally, mentor, friend.”

Murphy and Porter onstage together. Rich Polk / NBC

Murphy, who worked with Porter on "Pose," in turn took the spotlight off himself and spent most of his speech celebrated LGBTQ actors.

But before the "Glee" creator delivered his memorable acceptance speech, Porter detailed his own arrival in Hollywood and how his and Murphy's paths crossed.

“In the early aughts, when my Black, gay a-- decided to come out to Hollywood and try this television thing for the first time, I discovered on day one that Hollywood wasn’t having all this black boy joy — yet,” Porter said, adding that he spent years “teetering on the precipice of obscurity” until Murphy’s “fearless art” spoke to him.

“It was you, Ryan, and your fearless art that spoke to me, comforted me and let me know that if I could just hold on a little while longer my time would come,” Porter continued, saying that fast-forward 16 years “Pose” was greenlit after being passed up “162” times before Murphy said yes.

Porter presents the Carol Burnett Award to Murphy onstage. Rich Polk / NBC

“Ryan turned out to be the singular 'yes' our community needed to finally have our stories, our lives, our souls honored, validated and seen.”After Porter praised Murphy for touching and changing people’s lives, Murphy began his speech by shining a light on “Pose” actor Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who made history at last year’s non-televised Globes for becoming the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe.

“Tonight’s award made me reflect on what a lifetime of achievement really is,” Murphy said. “You get there, I think, by being fearless like these following people who are here tonight, all heroes of mine.”

He would go on to call out Porter and his persistence and passion for his work. He also shared how he asked the actor to rewear his 2019 Oscars tuxedo gown, since it was such an impactful moment in fashion that he believed changed the game. Porter refused, Murphy said, but “he whipped up this fuchsia replica for me.”

Murphy continued by touching on Niecy Nash’s experience of coming out and wanting to marry “the love of her life” Jessica Betts, even when was told “she shouldn’t do that.” He also singled out Matt Bomer and how he “was told as a young man with big dreams to never come out, to lie.”

Murphy as he accepted the Carol Burnett Award onstage. NBC

“Matt is an action hero in life, he has now defied the ridiculous roles that have been in place for almost a century,” Murphy said.

He also called actor Jeremy Pope "the future" of Hollywood, before saying, "I have dedicated most of my Lifetime Achievement speech here tonight to these wonderful actors I worked with to make a point of hope and progress."

“When I was a young person at home in the ‘70s, watching ‘The Carol Burnett Show,’ I never ever saw a person like me getting an award or even being a character on a TV show,” he said. “It’s hard being an LGBTQ kid in America. In fact, all over the world then and now...You are often told you will never become anything, you have to hide your light to survive. But for those kids watching, tonight I offer up MJ and Billy and Niecy and Matt and Jeremy as examples of possibility. There is a way forward, use them as your north stars."

Before concluding his speech, Murphy said that for 25 years his mission has been “to take the invisible, the unloved, and make them the heroes I long to see but never did in pop culture.”