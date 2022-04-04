Billie Eilish honors late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in Grammys performance

After Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died at the age of 50 last week, the Grammy Awards and pop star Billie Eilish paid tribute to him during Sunday night's broadcast.

To the tune of the Foo Fighters hit "My Hero," the show's in memoriam segment began with several clips of Hawkins over his l

Eilish donned a black T-shirt with a photo of Hawkins’ face on the front and last name on the back. She held her shirt out as she took a bow at the end of her set to ensure the crowd giving her and her brother, Finneas, a standing ovation, would see.

It was a bittersweet night for the Foo Fighters, who swept the rock categories, taking home three awards for best rock performance, best rock song and best rock album.

Eilish shows off her T-shirt with Hawkins on it. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Foo Fighters — made up currently of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee — were not in attendance on Sunday. Their awards were handed out at the daytime ceremony and presenter Jimmy Jam accepted all three awards on Foo Fighters’ behalf.

Hawkins died suddenly on March 25 in Colombia while on tour with the band.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band said in a statement posted to social media at the time. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

No cause of death was announced at the time, but the Attorney General of Colombia later tweeted that a preliminary toxicology test found substances including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants, and THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

The office said that investigation is ongoing and results will be released after they are obtained.