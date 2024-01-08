Billie Eilish reveals ‘Barbie’ song 'saved' her while she was depressed in moving Golden Globes speech

It was a special moment for Billie Eilish at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards.

The singer and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, accepted the award for best original song (motion picture) for "What Was I Made For?" from the blockbuster hit film "Barbie."

The emotional song also proved moving personally for Eilish. During her speech, she opened up about how writing the ballad helped her through her depression. She began by saying how she didn't expect to win, before sharing how the song saved her.

“It was exactly a year ago, almost, that we were shown the movie, and I was very, very miserable and depressed at the time. And writing that song kind of saved me a little bit," the singer-songwriter told the audience. "And a year later and here we are. It's really surreal."

She added that she "incredibly lucky and grateful," joking that the people watching her deliver her speech in the room "scare the living hell out of me."

Two other "Barbie" songs were nominated in the category: "Dance the Night Away" and "I'm Just Ken."

Eilish has previously spoke about how the song she wrote has affected her and made her reflect on her life. Touching on the topic of how difficult it is to be a woman — which was notably summarized in America Ferrera's inspirational "Barbie" monologue — she said “It’s really hard to be a woman out here, guys,” at Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event in Los Angeles in November.

“I have never felt truly like a woman, and I’ve spent a lot of way of life not feeling like I fit in to being a woman, but I think for a couple years because of that insecurity," she said, adding that she felt like “I’m not like other girls.”

“I’ve grown to be very resentful of that period of time because I’m so much more interested in being like other girls because other girls are f---ing tight,” she said. “I love women!”