2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards winners list

It's going to be a star-studded night at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Stars like Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma, Karol G and Shakira are all nominated for awards at the ceremony taking place at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, on Oct. 5.

Regional Mexican act Peso Pluma leads the list with 21 nominations across 15 categories, Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera follow with 15 noms each, with Karol G being the female artist with the most nominations at 13.

Many artists will take the stage to perform their greatest and latest hits. Pioneer of reggaeton Ivy Queen will be honored with the Billboard Icon Award, while Los Ángeles Azules will receive the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award for an outstanding career that spans over four decades. Karol G will also be awarded with the Spirit of Hope Award.

The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, as well as simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network Universo, on Peacock and the Telemundo app.

Follow along as TODAY.com updates the winners list as the night goes on.

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Artist of the Year, New:

Bizarrap

Chino Pacas

Grupo Frontera

Peso Pluma

Yng Lvcas

Tour of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Grupo Firme

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year:

Justin Timberlake

Lil Jon

Maître Gims

Marshmello

Sean Paul

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Feid

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Grupp Frontera

Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

*Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” — WINNER

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Feid

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Grupo Marca Registrada

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

DEL

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”

Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Latin Airplay Label of the Year:

Lizos

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Sales Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó” — WINNER

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Streaming Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”

Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Top Latin Album of the Year:

Fuerza Regida, "Pa Que Hablen: I."

Ivan Cornejo, "Dañado"

Karol G, "Mañana Será Bonito"

Peso Pluma, "Génesis"

Rauw Alejandro, "Saturno"

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Ivan Cornejo

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Yuridia

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Marca Registrada

Maná

Top Latin Albums Sello Label of the Year:

Del

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Becky G

Enrique Iglesias

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Camila

Enanitos Verdes

Maná

Piso 21

Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Maluma, “Junio”

Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, “Beso”

Sebastián Yatra, “Una Noche Sin Pensar”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

Dale Play

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

WK

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Camilo, "De Adentro Pa Afuera"

Morat, "Si Ayer Fuera Hoy"

Piso 21, "777"

Selena, "Moonchild Mixes"

Tini, "Cupido"

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

Columbia

RCA

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Elvis Crespo

Luis Figueroa

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Los Ángeles Azules

Monchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year:

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, “El Merengue”

Rosalía, “Despechá”

Romeo Santos & Rosalía, “El Pañuelo”

Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

Columbia

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

WK

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

Discos Fuentes

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Universal Music Enterprises

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Carin León

Junior H

Ivan Cornejo

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

La Maquinaria Norteña

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Carin León & Grupo Frontera, “Que Vuelvas”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”

Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

Afinarte

Remex

Lizos

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Eslabon Armado, "Desvelado"

Fuerza Regida, "Pa Que Hablen: I."

Fuerza Regida, "Sigan Hablando: II."

Ivan Cornejo, "Dañado"

Peso Pluma, "Génesis"

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

Del

Manzana

Rancho Humilde

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Feid

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Cartel de Santa

Mambo Kingz

The Rudeboyz

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bizarrap & Quevedo, “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52”

Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

Republic

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Anuel AA, "LLNM2"

Eladio Carrión, "3MEN2 KBRN"

Feid, "Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum"

Karol G, "Mañana Será Bonito"

Rauw Alejandro, "Saturno"

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

Interscope Geffen A&M

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Songwriter of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera

MAG

Pedro Tovar

Peso Pluma

Publisher of the Year:

11ONCE Music, BMI

Double P Publishing, BMI

Prajin Miusic Publishing, BMI

Sony Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI

Street Mob Publishing, BMI

Publishing Corporation of the Year:

BMG

Kobalt Music

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music

Warner Chappell Music

Producer of the Year: