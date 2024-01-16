Bill Hader’s reaction to Ali Wong’s Emmy win has us all in tears

We're not crying, you're crying — or, at least Bill Hader is crying.

A week after sitting side-by-side at the Golden Globes, Hader and Ali Wong, showed some affection at this year's Emmy Awards on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles.

Before the "Beef" star accepted her award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, she took a moment to give her beau a kiss.

During her acceptance speech, Wong thanked her parents and said she wished her dad, who "taught (her) the value of failure," were alive to witness her win.

Ali Wong accepts the Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Beef." Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images

"And to my beautiful daughters, Mari and Nikki, you are my everything and thank you for inspiring me and this is for you," she concluded, nearly breaking down into tears.

She wasn't the only emotional one in the room.

The camera cut to Hader reacting to Wong speaking passionately about her daughters, showing tears welling up in his eyes. Hader is also a dad to daughters: He shares three with ex-wife Maggie Carey.

Following her speech, Hader clapped and turned to someone nearby to seemingly say, “She’s just awesome, isn’t she?”

At the Golden Globes, the couple shared a kiss after Wong once again won an award for her performance in "Beef," and shared another at the Emmys.

Hader was nominated for three Emmy awards for the final season of “Barry,” but did not win.

Wong has been in a rumored relationship with Hader for months. In September 2023, they were spotted holding hands in L.A., per People.

Despite the chatter, fans still seemed shocked at the romance, sharing their responses on X.

“Bill Hader and Ali Wong are dating??!?” one person tweeted.

“Some of us did not know that Ali Wong and Bill Hader are dating and some of us need a moment to process,” another posted.

“BILL HADER AND ALI WONG????” another quipped.

The relationship comes after Wong's eight-year marriage to Justin Tanaka ended. She who filed for divorce in December 2023, a year after announcing their separation.

