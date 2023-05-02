Broadway legend Audra McDonald has tied the record for the performer with the most Tony nominations.

She clinched her tenth nomination on May 2, when nominations for the 2023 Tonys were announced. She now holds the record for most nominations with Chita Rivera and Julie Harris.

McDonald was nominated for her lead role in "Ohio State Murders," in which her character retells the traumatic events that lead to a life-defining tragedy. The play, written by Adrienne Kennedy, was on Broadway from Dec. 8, 2022, to Jan. 15, 2023, according to the Tony awards website.

She has won six Tony awards, more performance wins than any actor ever, on nine nominations for her work in the play"Marie Christine," "Carousel," "Master Class," "Ragtime," "A Raisin In The Sun," "The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess," "Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill," "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune" and "110 in the Shade."

She is the only person to win awards in all four Tony acting categories, across musicals and plays.

TODAY.com spoke to the "Marie Christine" star last August. She described the projects that interest her at this stage of her credentialed career and explained why she wanted to join the cast of "Ohio State Murders."

"My goal is to continue to do work that inspires me, that challenges me," she explained. "I’m getting ready to do a Broadway play this fall that is very, very challenging ... It’s a thriller, a heavy piece about racism in America during the ‘40s and ‘50s, as well as the present day of course. That’s something that excites me, something that’s challenging to me."

She also agreed to the "Ohio State Murders" role because of who wrote it.

"It's written by Adrienne Kennedy, one of our foremost Black female playwrights," McDonald said. "She's never had a show on Broadway, so it'll be her Broadway debut at 91."

The 2023 Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will take place on Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m., and will be available to watch on CBS and Paramount+.