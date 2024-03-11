Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Batman' Oscars bit steals the show

Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger are back together and making audiences laugh, 36 years after they shared the screen together in the comedy “Twins.”

The two actors presented awards for best visual effects and best film editing at the 2024 Oscars Sunday, March 10. In their buddy comedy, they played fraternal twins who were separated at birth.

DeVito and Schwarzenegger decided to discuss a few of their own similarities when they reunited at the 96th Academy Awards.

DeVito said, “Well, Arnold and I are presenting tonight together for a very obvious reason.”

Schwarzenegger chimed in and said, “We both tried to kill Batman,” as the audience laughed.

They reminded the crowd that DeVito played the Penguin and lost a fight in “Batman Returns” (1992) before Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze tried to take on the caped vigilante in “Batman & Robin.”

“There he is! He’s right here!” DeVito said while pointing to the crowd as the cameras then panned to Michael Keaton, who played the DC hero in “Batman” (1989) and “Batman Returns" (1992).

Keaton playfully snarled at the duo after they mentioned him.

“You have a lot of nerve to show your face here,” Schwarzenegger joked.

DeVito threatened to meet Keaton at the Governor’s Ball after the ceremony.

Viewers enjoyed the comedic bit and seeing DeVito and Schwarzenegger reunite after nearly 40 years.

Writer Shea Serrano tweeted, “Arnold and danny talking about batman is the best bit of the night.”

One X user said, “That Batman segment with Arnie, Devito and Keaton was so funny.”

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, the 2024 Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet pre-show starting earlier. The 2024 Oscars are available to watch on ABC and various streaming platforms.

Leading the list of nominees include “Oppenheimer” with 13 nominations and “Poor Things” with 11. The list of performers includes Ryan Gosling performing “I’m Just Ken,” as well as Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, among others. As for the presenters, Bad Bunny, Zendaya and last year’s best actress winner Michelle Yeoh will take the stage.

