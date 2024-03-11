Fans love 'supportive icon' Ariana Grande's reaction to Billie Eilish's Oscar performance

Fans are reacting to Ariana Grande's amazed reaction to Billie Eilish's Oscars performance.

Eilish took to the stage at the 96th annual awards ceremony to perform her song "What Was I Made For?" The song, which Eilish co-wrote for the Oscar-nominated film "Barbie", is nominated for best original song.

The singer performed alongside her brother and co-writer Finneas O'Connell, who played piano, and serenaded the crowd with the somber and powerful song.

After Eilish finished her performance, Grande was shown giving a standing ovation. Fans immediately took to X in admiration of Grande's reaction, with many praising the singer's support and seemingly genuine expression.

"She is such a supportive icon," X user @imnotpopbase wrote.

"Two queens supporting each other," another user wrote.

"a queen supporting a queen," one wrote.

Grande showed up to the Oscars in Hollywood March 10 after performing “We Can't Be Friends and “Imperfect For You” from her new album "Eternal Sunshine" on "Saturday Night Live" the night before.

Eilish was the first music performance of the night. Every nominee for best original song will perform. The other nominated songs include: “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot,” “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie,” “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” and “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, the 2024 Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet pre-show starting earlier. The 2024 Oscars are available to watch on ABC and various streaming platforms.Leading the list of nominees include “Oppenheimer” with 13 nominations and “Poor Things” with 11. The list of performers includes Ryan Gosling performing “I’m Just Ken,” as well as Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, among others. As for the presenters, Bad Bunny, Zendaya and last year’s best actress winner Michelle Yeoh will take the stage.Follow TODAY.com for complete Oscars coverage, including this year’s winners and unexpected moments.